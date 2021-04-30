Manpower shortage hits services in COVID-19 hospitals

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

30 April 2021 01:00 IST

Not many takers for temporary posts over pay issues, extended working hours

Acute shortage of staff, including doctors, nurses and sanitary staff, has turned into a bane for the patients who got admitted to the COVID-19 hospitals in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. A similar situation prevails in the private COVID designated hospitals.

The authorities are unable to handle the rush of patients as they could not deploy the required manpower in three shifts, which has worsened the night time situation at the hospitals.

The administrations of the two districts are trying in vain to recruit more doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, ward boys and sanitary staff. The government offers ₹24,000 for staff nurses and ₹15,000 per month for other category employees taken on a temporary basis. However, not many are interested to join due to the reported delay in payment of wages in 2019 and fear of contracting the virus. Some of those who joined are quitting due to work overload and working hours going beyond 12, it is said.

“We need to arrange at least one staff nurse and a doctor for five patients in non-serious cases and at least one staff nurse for three patients in intensive care units. Staff adjustment has become a tough task. Non-availability of technicians to monitor oxygen supply has turned into another challenge for the government,” said a senior medical officer.

Requirements to rise

More doctors and staff will be needed in May as cases are expected to rise in the two districts. Currently, 1,480 patients are being treated in 13 COVID designated hospitals in Srikakulam. As many as 1,062 patients are in COVID Care Centers where staff is inadequate. Currently, 4,687 patients are in the COVID-19 hospitals and COVID Care Centres in Vizianagaram.

A private hospital’s director told The Hindu that they were unable to get more doctors and staff as they were demanding double pay to work in COVID-19 wards. “We have increased salaries significantly for the existing staff also to retain the manpower. Otherwise, we cannot ensure proper treatment, particularly at night time which is a very crucial period for patients,” he added.