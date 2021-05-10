Manpower shortage hits industries in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The shortage of manpower turned into a major challenge for industries in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

Although the government allowed a majority of industries to continue production, both major and medium industries are struggling to adjust employees and labourers for three shifts.

As many as 35 major industries and 300 small and medium industries are located in these two districts.

It is observed that many industries are being operated with only 70% manpower. Over 800 employees and workers in Pydibhimavaram-Pusapatirega industrial zone have been tested positive in the last three weeks.

It scared other employees and some of them applied for long leave. Lack of transport facility for labourers from nearby towns and villages has also become another hindrance for companies to ensure sufficient manpower in their respective factories.

“We requested existing employees to work for 12 hours instead of eight hours. They are paid extra wages and incentives. Somehow, the production is continuing without any obstacles so far,” said a senior executive of a company at Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district.

As per the government’s order issued on May 5, the industries involved in essential and continuous processes can operate 24x7.

The other industries should use manpower only in a single shift and the workers should be relieved by 2 p.m. The industries in construction activity will have to function only in single shift so that the workers would be able to reach home early.

The industries were advised to submit self-certification while providing details of workers, shifts and others to General Managers District Industrial Center-Srikakulam.

The Industries Department will ensure permission for vehicles and their movement even in curfew hours. “We directed the industries to follow COVID protocols strictly. The steps taken to prevent COVID-19 have to be informed by the industries department also,” said B. Gopala Krishna, General Manager of Srikakulam District Industries Centre.

CITU State Vice President D. Govinda Rao asked the factories to give special risk allowance and ₹50 lakh insurance coverage for all the staff.

He has also insisted on a transport facility for labourers since the buses are operated only for executives and employees.