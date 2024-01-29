GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Manobandhu Foundation rescues and reunites 120 mentally ill wandering persons in Andhra Pradesh, say members

They seek better infrastructure and policy changes to help more such persons

January 29, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Indla Ramasubbareddy and B. Ramakrishna Raju of Manobandhu Foundation, along with renowned activist Sandeep Pandey, releasing an annual report on the number of mentally ill wandering persons rescued in the State in last two years, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Indla Ramasubbareddy and B. Ramakrishna Raju of Manobandhu Foundation, along with renowned activist Sandeep Pandey, releasing an annual report on the number of mentally ill wandering persons rescued in the State in last two years, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Members of the Manobandhu Foundation, which focusses on rescuing and reuniting mentally ill wandering persons from streets, said they have been successful in rescuing 120 such persons across the State in the last two years.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on January 29 (Monday), noted psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy, also one of the Trustees of the Foundation, said 75 of the rescued persons were reunited with their families across the country, thanks to the cooperation of the Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation, a shelter home run by Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and psychiatrist Bharat Vatwani in Maharashtra. Dr. Ramasubba Reddy said the rescued persons were found wandering in many places across the State.

“This number could have been more if we had better infrastructure in the State. Until a month back, we only had the Government Mentalcare Hospital in Visakhapatnam. We used to find it difficult to take mentally ill persons all the way to Visakhapatnam. Last month, another such facility was opened in Kadapa. The presence of one more hospital is definitely the much-needed impetus, but more needs to be done by the government,” Dr. Ramasubba Reddy said.

Foundation’s Managing Trustee B. Ramakrishna Raju said YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy, in his capacity as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, had assured them last year that a building, which used to a shelter for leprosy patients in Tirupati earlier, would be converted into a 100-bed rehabilitation centre to shelter recovering mentally ill persons. “We are hoping that the centre comes up soon,” he said.

The members said more funds have to be set aside for constitution of mental healthcare review boards at district level, as mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017.

Ramon Magsaysay awardee and renowned social activist Sandeep Pandey, who was also present at the meeting, requested the government to make policy changes so that such individuals can be taken care of properly. He stressed that rehabilitation shelters are very important and more should be set up in the State.

Later, the Foundation members, along with Mr. Sandeep Pandey, released the annual report.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / social problems / mental illness

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.