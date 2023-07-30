HamberMenu
Mann Ki Baat not a political event: Purandeswari 

Mann Ki Baat is, therefore, being connected to people in every nook and corner of the country to let them know what’s happening

July 30, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
She said that Mr. Modi would mainly focus on matters related to environment, social and cultural aspects in society and never speaks about politics. file | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat should not be considered as a political program as he dwells entirely on developmental and social issues. 

She said that Mr. Modi would mainly focus on matters related to environment, social and cultural aspects in society and never speaks about politics.

“He would often narrate the good work done by the BJP-led NDA Government, like the steps taken for the development of Jammu & Kashmir, which was torn apart by violence in the past,” she said. 

Another wonderful thing mentioned by Mr. Modi was the Uttar Pradesh government’s program of planting an astounding 30 crore saplings in the State. 

Ms. Purandeswari said that people get to know several interesting things that might never come to light through Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is, therefore, being connected to people in every nook and corner of the country to let them know what’s happening. 

BJP leaders S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, Madhukar and Chandramouli were among those present. 

