Manju Bhargavi to conduct Kuchipudi workshop Siddhendra Yogi Kalapeetham

April 02, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

She will impart basic foundation training and help young dancers in giving stage performances, say orgaisers

The Hindu Bureau

Siddhendra Yogi Kalapeetham principal Ramalinga Sastry and others releasing a poster on the Kuchipudi workshop, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAO G.N.

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and Save Kuchipudi Artistes (SKA) are jointly organising a five-day Kuchipudi workshop under the aegis of dancer and actress Manju Bhargavi at Siddhendra Yogi Kalapeetham at Kuchipudi from April 23. 

SKA founder P. Bhavana said at a press conference here on Sunday that Ms. Bhargavi would personally guide the aspiring Kuchipudi dancers aged above 14 years. They would have to pay a nominal entry fee. 

Siddhendra Yogi Kalapeetham principal Vedantam Ramalinga Sastry said Ms. Bhargavi, who was one of the first disciples of Vempati Chinna Satyam, would impart basic foundation training and help young dancers in giving stage performances. 

Interested persons have to get themselves registered by contacting phone numbers 9676109017 and 9849078707. 

Earlier, Ms. Bhavana, Mr. Ramalinga Sastry and Kuchipudi masters Ghantasala Pawan Kumar, Venkata Lakshmi, S. Siva, Rangamani, Anuradha and Sailaja released a poster on the event.

