Manjeera, Shelton, Srikanya, Sitara hotels under food safety department scanner in Rajamahendravaram

The Food Safety authorities collected samples of poor quality of spices, curd, turmeric and cashews during the latenight raid on the four major hotels in Rajamahendravaram city.

The Food Safety authorities have raided on major hotels including Manjeera, Shelton, Srikanya and Sitara in Rajamahendravaram City. The officials have also conducted the raids on the two eat streets, where stalls were permitted to sell food till midnight.

“We have collected samples of poor quality spices, curd, Red gram, and turmeric from the four major hotels - Manjeera, Shelton, Srikanya In and Sitara. The samples will be tested and further action will be initiated based on the findings”, said Assistant Food Controller B. Srinivas. The raids were led by Mr. Srinivas, who was accompanied by the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation authorities.

In an official release, District Food Safety Officer V. Rukkayya has appealed to the public to share the information of poor food quality and poor hygiene conditions in the hotels by dialing 98498-48070 and 99896-88699.

