Manipur riots: Andhra Pradesh making arrangements to bring back students from State held up in Imphal

May 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministry of Civil Aviation agrees to arrange special flight to either Hyderabad or Vijayawada; over 150 students from Andhra Pradesh stranded due to riots, sasy AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Aditya Nath Das

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh government is making efforts to safely bring back more than 150 students held up in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, due to violent clashes over the Meitei community’s demand for reservation.

These efforts are bearing fruit as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to evacuate the students by arranging a special flight to Hyderabad or Vijayawada following a request made by former Chief Secretary and AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Aditya Nath Das to extend all assistance for the safe return of the youth.

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Mr. Das said over 150 students were stranded in the capital of Manipur because of the riots. “They are studying in the National Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Information Technology and the Central Agriculture University. The present conditions there are causing distress to the students and their families,” he stated.

He also wrote to Rajesh Kumar Singh, the Chief Secretary of Manipur, seeking to facilitate the safe return of the students.

Meanwhile, things are looking up for the hapless students as the Collector of Imphal West district announced a relaxation in curfew from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 8. to enable the people to procure essential commodities.

