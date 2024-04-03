ADVERTISEMENT

Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Pfizer to improve patient care

April 03, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Hospitals, on Wednesday, announced its collaboration with the Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, to improve patient care and advocate for adult vaccination.

Vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs) pose a significant health burden in developing countries, the doctors at Manipal said, adding that the hospitalisation rates due to VPDs are mostly seen in adults with conditions like chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes and cancer.

With an aim to address this, the hospital would implement a strategy to optimise the efficiency and personalisation of the adult vaccination programme. Vaccines like Pneumococcal, Influenza (QIV), Haemophilus influenzae type B, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV2, HPV4, HPV9) are going to available at the hospital. Later, a Centre of Exellence for adult vaccination was inaugurated by Manipal Hospitals cluster director Sudhakar Kantipudi.

