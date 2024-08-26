Manipal Hospital completes 300 robotic surgeries in a year

Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, on Monday, announced the successful completion of 300 robotic surgeries within a year, spanning multiple specialties including gastroenterology, urology, gynaecology, and surgical oncology.

According to a press release from the hospital authorities, the advanced robotic technology, coupled with the expertise of the medical team, offered numerous benefits to patients over traditional surgical methods, such as less pain, smaller incisions, reduced bleeding, and faster recovery time.

Medical Services Head of Manipal Hospital, Utham Sharma, highlighted that robotic surgery has revolutionised the approach to complex procedures, enabling doctors to provide the best possible treatments to their patients.

Moreover, to ensure patients are well-informed about the method, the hospital conducts educational sessions on the benefits and potential risks of robotic surgery.