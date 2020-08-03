Andhra Pradesh

Manikyala Rao’s death condoled

They recall his services to the party

The death of former Minister for Endowment Pydikonda Manikyala Rao was condoled by BJP leaders here on Sunday.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju recalled his association with the late Minister. He said that he had met Manikyala Rao, a week before he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed that the late leader’s soul would rest in peace.

BJP Parliamentary district president M. Raveendra described the death of Manikyalara Rao as a great loss to the party.

