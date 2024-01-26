Manifestos of political parties should reflect ideology of Ambedkar, says Samiti

January 26, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Ambedkar Porata Samiti president Soru Sambayya has urged all the parties to frame their policies and manifestos in accordance with the vision of Dr.B.R. Ambedkar who sacrificed his life for the uplift of downtrodden sections. On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, he garlanded portrait of Indian Constitution’s Drafting Committee Chairman Dr. B.R.Ambedkar in a meeting organised in Raghu college of Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the manifestos of all the parties should reflect vision and ideology of Dr. Ambedkar since it would be a real tribute rather than establishment of huge statues under the guise of social justice and welfare of scheduled castes and tribes. Economist K. Chiranjeevulu expressed displeasure over inequalities among people even after 75th year of Republic Day celebrations.