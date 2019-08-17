Beheading of woman: husband, abettor held

The city police, investigating the murder of Gopisetti Mani Kranthi (25), who was allegedly beheaded by her husband, P. Pradeep Kumar, arrested the suspects in the case on Friday.

Pradeep Kumar along with his friend, G. Bhavani Prasad, allegedly committed the murder at Sri Nagar Colony, under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits, on August 11, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II) Ch. Vijaya Rao, producing the accused before the media.

“We seized a car used for the offence, bloodstained clothes and other material from the accused,” the official said.

The couple were in love for some time, and got married in 2015. After a couple of years, differences reportedly cropped up between Pradeep and Mani Kranthi and she filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws.

The Satyanarayanapuram police arrested Pradeep and his family members and remanded them in judicial custody. The victim filed more complaints against Pradeep Kumar and applied for alimony.

“Again the police arrested Pradeep Kumar on August 6, 2019 as a non-bailable warrant was pending against him for not attending court hearings. He was released the next day on bail”, the DCP explained.

Mani Kranthi’s husband conducted ‘recce’, along with Bhavani Prasad, who was a car driver, and tracked the movements of the victim. On August 11, around 2.30 p.m. both the accused came to her house, and Pradeep allegedly hacked her with a machete. He walked up to some distance with her head and allegedly threw it in Eluru canal, Mr. Vijaya Rao said.

“We are searching for Mani Kranthi’s head. All police stations along down stream have been alerted in this regard”, the DCP added.