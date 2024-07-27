ADVERTISEMENT

Mango trading shops gutted in fire mishap at Tirupati

Published - July 27, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Around four shops were gutted and a significant amount of property was damaged in a fire accident at Mango Nagar (a trading centre) in Damalacheruvu village of Pakala mandal, here on Saturday.

According to the fire department officials, a small fire broke out at a corner shop, which soon spread to the adjoining units. The police reached the spot and took up further investigation to ascertain whether it was due to the speculated short circuit or sabotage. No injuries were reported.

Mango Nagar is one of the largest mango trading centres in the country, exporting mangoes all over the world.

