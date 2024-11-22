 />

Mango pulp industries seek support from State, Centre

Approximately 2,75,000 tonnes of mango pulp produced in the Chittoor district in 2024 has not been exported, which is both disheartening and concerning, says AIFPA South Zone chairman

Updated - November 22, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates of the All India Food Processors Association addressing a press conference at the South Zone Summit, at Mango Bhavan in Chittoor on Friday.

Delegates of the All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA), New Delhi, and the Chittoor District Fruit Processors Federation on Friday jointly organised the South Zone Summit, at the Mango Bhavan here, to address the stagnation currently experienced in the fruit processing industry, the significant challenges confronting the sector and the resultant implications for farmers.

Addressing the delegates and mango farmers from all over the Rayalaseema districts, AIFPA South Zone chairman Kattamanchi Govardhan Bobby said that Andhra Pradesh has been identified as a critical location, particularly in the light of the adverse conditions that have afflicted various countries over the past two to three years, including war, economic depression and civil unrest.

He said that as a consequence, the export of mango pulp from India has significantly declined, worsened by a general decrease in pulp production by juice manufacturers, both domestically and internationally, as well as the taxation policies instituted in certain European countries.

“The year 2023 was anticipated to be a year of substantial exports, but it failed. Approximately 2,75,000 tonnes of mango pulp produced in the Chittoor district in 2024 has not been exported, which is both disheartening and concerning. A considerable quantity of mango pulp produced in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka has similarly not been exported,” Mr Bobby said.

In the light of these issues, the AIFPA has sought help from both the Central and State governments. “We urge the State Government to adopt immediate measures to support pulp industries within the State and to engage with the Central government to devise long-term solutions to these challenges,” he added.

