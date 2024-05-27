ADVERTISEMENT

Mango farmers in Rajampeta at crossroads

Published - May 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

Emergence of various pests during budding stage has brought about a decline in the mango yield and subsequently an increase in mango prices, dissuading potential buyers this year

K Umashanker
Fruit vendors moving on Bandar road looking for a prospective buyer. The fruit vendors find it difficult to sell their stock as the customers shy away with the soaring prices prevailing in the market for Banginapalli and other varieties of mangoes. In some cases, a dozen mangoes cost ₹700 to ₹800.

The Rajampeta revenue division in the Annamayya district is home to numerous mango groves, where over five thousand farmers have traditionally shown great enthusiasm in cultivating mangoes. However, this year has brought about a decline in the mango yield due to the emergence of various pests during the budding stage. 

This decrease in yield has led to an increase in mango prices, dissuading potential buyers. Mango cultivation spans over one thousand acres in villages such as Anantasamudram, Vattaluru, Bavikada Palle, T. Kammapalli, and Kommana Varipalli under the Pullampeta mandal and surrounding mandals from Balapalle to Nandalur. The unusual high exposure to sun, coupled with adverse conditions due to rain, has contributed to the reduced yield compared to previous year.

A potential mango trading centre at Pullampeta also experienced a downturn as brokers have started procuring mangoes from local farmers to transport to godowns in Bengaluru and Chennai, expecting huge profits. The mango farmers are also forced to accept the low deals given the low yields, which would result in high costs for harvesting and transportation.

This year, the market has suffered due to decreased yields and subsequent price hikes. Farmers have reported issues such as mango coatings falling off in the plantations and decreased yield percentages. The increased market prices have rendered mangoes unaffordable for both urban and rural mango enthusiasts, impacting overall consumption.

Furthermore, the quality of ripe mangoes has been compromised, with reports indicating that the fruit has lost its taste due to unfavourable weather conditions. Farmers in the hotbed of mango cultivation voiced their struggles, with a farmer Govardhan Reddy, expressing disappointment over the decreased yield and subsequent losses despite significant investments.

The use of carbide to artificially ripen mangoes to attract buyers has further worsened the situation, posing health concerns. Overall, this year has proven to be a challenging one for mango farmers in the region.

