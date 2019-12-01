Mangalore varsity lifts south zone volleyball trophy

Scenes of jubilation were witnessed at the SRR and CVR Government College in the city when the team from Mangalore University won the South Zone Inter-University Volleyball Tournament (men) on Saturday.

The team burst into a celebration as their opponents from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, failed to return their throw in what was considered a nail-biting finish. Even some spectators rushed to the court to congratulate the players.

One team each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and two from Kerala entered the semifinals. Teams from the University of Calicut and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam stood third and fourth respectively.

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz watched the finals and felicitated the winners.

The five-day sporting event, which began on November 26, witnessed the participation of 86 universities and colleges from southern States and Puducherry.