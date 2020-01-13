Mangalgiri MLA Ramakrishna Reddy detained by police during a rally in favour of decentralisation

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers were taken into police custody at Penumaka village in Guntur district Monday morning as they started taking a rally up to Tadepalli in support of the model of decentralisation proposed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, amidst prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

A large number of YSR Congress (YSRC) activists shouted slogans in favour of decentralisation and insisted that opposition parties were spreading falsehoods to derive political mileage out of the issue.

Earlier, speaking to media persons, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government has not yet made an official statement on the matter and the high-power committee did not take a decision on the recommendations of G.N. Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group but former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu grabbed the opportunity to put it in the dock in order to cover up his failures.

He stated that Mr. Naidu should be blamed for not getting even a single permanent building constructed in Amaravati in the last five years after creating the impression that a city like Singapore was in the making.

Besides, the TDP Government had not given plots to farmers who gave their lands (beneficiaries of the Land Pooling Scheme), he said, adding that Mr. Naidu had pushed the State into a debt trap and he was now trying to obstruct the development of all regions, which was the objective of decentralisation.

Amaravati became a fiefdom of realtors and brokers during the TDP regime, the MLA alleged, exhorting the people to see through the conspiracy hatched by TDP and other vested interests.