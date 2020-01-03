Mangalagiri MLA rubbishes Bonda’s charge on landholding

YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to “gross corruption” in the name of Amaravati.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao for stating that his wife owned five acres of land at Neerukonda village.

Stating that there was no truth in it, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that details of his properties had been filed along with the affidavit he had submitted at the time of elections.

“I will quit politics if the charge is proved,” the MLA asserted.

Mr. Naidu had used force in acquiring land from the farmers of Yerrabalem and Kirshnayapalem, he alleged, and said that none of the promises made to the farmers was fulfilled during the TDP term.

Farmers had taught the TDP a lesson in Mangalagiri and Tadikonda, he said.

‘Naidu a worried man’

“Mr. Naidu is a worried man today as the prices of lands he had purchased through insider trading are crashing,” the MLA said.

Defending the government’s move to shift the Capital out of Amaravati, he said, “Krishna and Guntur districts are well off. People here have been going abroad and settling there. The same cannot be said about the north Andhra and Rayalaseema districts as people of these regions are migrating in search greener pastures.”

Referring to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan’s statements, Mr. Ramakrishna said he had not opposed corruption in the Capital region in the last five years.

“There seems to be a secret deal between the TDP and the JSP presidents,” he alleged.

He asked Mr. Naidu to explain why he did not construct a house in the Capital region and why did he opt for temporary buildings after acquiring vast tracts of lands from the farmers.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not taken a final stand on the Capital issue, the MLA said that he would appeal to him to return the land to those farmers who wanted to cultivate them.