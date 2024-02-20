Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy says he ‘loves YSRCP’, returns to it

February 20, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who had resigned from the post, quit the YSRCP and joined the Congress party recently, retuned to the ruling party fold on February 20 (Tuesday).

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy rejoined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party leadership would decide who would contest from Mangalagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP will choose a candidate from the Backward Classes for the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency,” he said, and asserted that he would work for the victory of the candidate fielded by the party.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh had lost to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy from Mangalagiri in 2019. “Mr. Lokesh will be defeated by the YSRCP again in the ensuing elections as well,” he asserted.

Stating that he had to be away from the YSRCP activities for two months, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “I have returned to the YSRCP fold as I love the party.”

“The YSRCP has allowed me to serve as MLA for two times and stood by me always. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in the footsteps of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had parted ways with the YSRCP following the appointment of Ganji Chiranjeevi as party in-charge of the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in December 2023. Soon after tendering his resignation, he said, “I served with dedication. Though it is painful, it is necessary to take a harsh decision.”

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had then revealed his intention to follow in the footsteps of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y.S. Sharmila after she joined the Congress party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.