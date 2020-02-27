Mangal Industries bags CII award

Mangal Industries Limited, an Amara Raja group company, bagged the prestigious 10th National HR Excellence Award 2019-20 of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
CII national committee chairman on leadership and HR, Sanjay Behl, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (lifestyle business) of Raymond Limited, presented the award, along with Indrani Kar, head of CII’s Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership, at a function held in Mumbai recently.
B. Jaikrishna, president (group HR and new business development), who received the award along with Team Mangal, recalled that the group had won a similar CII award for Amara Raja Batteries Limited in the ninth edition last year. Mangal Industries managing director Harsha Gourineni thanked the CII for its constructive and rigorous assessment process that helped them to recalibrate the people-oriented processes.
