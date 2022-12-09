‘Mandous’ brings unabated rain to South coastal Andhra Pradesh

December 09, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - NELLORE/CHITTOOR

Officials in SPSR Nellore, Prakasam and Chittoor districts have been put on alert in the wake of Cyclonic storm Mandous likely to cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast late on Friday night.

Incessant rain accompanied by strong winds lashed different parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force moved to the coastal villages to rescue people in trouble.

The sky, which opened up in the morning brought steady downpour in Nellore, Ongole and other places in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts. Motorists had a tough time negotiating the water-logged roads. So also people residing in habitations close to river Penna in SPSR Nellore district, even as civic authorities swung into action to set right clogged drains and ensure free flow of stormwater. Fishermen were brought to safety along their boats and fishing nets as the sea remained rough.

After holding a review meeting with officials in Nellore, State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said all precautionary steps had been taken to prevent any loss to life or property. Cyclone relief centres had been identified to move people living in low-lying areas as and when required. Instructions had been issued to civic staff to clear stormwater collected on roads on a war footing, he said. Schools were shut on Friday and Saturday.

Water release

Alerting the people living in riverine mandals, irrigation authorities stepped up water release by 10,000 cusecs from Somasila reservoir due to heavy cyclonic rains in the Penna basin. The discharge would be increased further depending on the flood situation, officials said. Police pickets were arranged at vulnerable spots to caution people against entering the river. Special officers rushed to mandals to coordinate relief and rescue operations. People in trouble were asked to dial 1077 for help.

IMD officials predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the region on Saturday and Sunday. Road-opening parties were kept in readiness to remove fallen trees and electric poles as weathermen issued ‘‘Orange warning’‘ till December 12, SPSR Nellore Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu said. Sea advanced up to 50 metres in Vakadu and other coastal villages. People living in ‘hutcha houses’‘ in the coastal mandals were moved to safer places, he added.

Collector inspects areas

Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Friday inspected several low-lying areas and the residential blocks close to the Neeva River in Chittoor Municipal Corporation limits and urged officials following Cyclone Mandous alert to evacuate people to safer places in case of any possibility of inundation.

The Collector said that as per the weather forecast, the district was poised to witness heavy rains in the coming 48 hours. He said that as already several irrigation tanks in the district were brimming with water, the officials had been instructed to closely monitor the water levels in water bodies and release them downstream, whenever required, to avoid breaches and submerging of crops.

Speaking to the residents along the Neeva riverbed and the Gangineni Cheruvu tank, Mr. Hari Narayanan asked them to contact the helpline at the control room in case of emergency.

Joint Collector S. Venkateshwar made a whirlwind visit to irrigation tanks in Gangadhara Nellore, Karveti Nagaram, and Nagari mandals. Inspecting the crest gates at Krishnapuram reservoir near Karveti Nagaram, the Joint Collector asked the field staff to be extremely careful in monitoring the water levels of water bodies. Revenue Divisional Officer (Nagari) Srujana informed the Joint Collector that a marriage hall at KR Kandriga village was being readied as a rehabilitation centre to accommodate 1,000 persons.

Meanwhile, heavy rain was reported from the eastern parts of the district from Friday afternoon, while it was only a drizzle in the western parts from Chittoor to Kuppam.