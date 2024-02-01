Mandal-level meetings planned to step up pressure on Centre over Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh

February 01, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti’s Srikakulam district president G. Narsu Naidu on Thursday, said that the association would organise mandal-level conferences to highlight the ‘injustice’ meted out to Andhra Pradesh with the non-accordance of Special Category Status and the non-implementation of other assurances given in the AP Reorganization Act.

He said that the association’s State leaders, Chalasani Srinivas and V.V. Lakshminarayana, and other top leaders would tour extensively in all areas to garner the support of the people so that the Union government would respond positively on the pending issues.

Mr. Narsu Naidu said that medical camps and service activities were already being taken up to catch people’s attention. “The Srikakulam district could have developed faster if SCS had been granted to A.P. in 2014 itself. The entrepreneurs would have opted for Srikakulam to set up industries if SCS was given to us,” he added.