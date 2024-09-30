ADVERTISEMENT

Mandal-level developmental plans will be prepared to meet Vision 2047 goals, says Collector

Published - September 30, 2024 07:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Monday said that the officials concerned were directed to prepare mandal-level development plans as per the Vision 2047 goals after taking suggestions from public representatives, academicians, intellectuals and others. Speaking in the meeting organised at the Collector’s office, Mr. Ambedkar said that the mandal-level planning would certainly make the government take up works in a systematic way. 

Rajam MLA Kondru Murali Mohan suggested that the development of 100 feet road from Vizianagaram to Palakonda via Rajam would ensure speedy progress. Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, Nellimarla legislator Lokam Madhavi requested the government to develop industrial clusters and provide livelihood opportunities for locals.

A.P. Markfed Chairperson Karrotu Bangarraju sought support of agro-based industries. Ambedkar Porata Samithi president Soru Sambayya and Vizianagaram Jai Bhim Association president Basava Suryanarayana sought land distribution to Dalit families for their economic growth in rural areas. Vizianagaram Coconut Producers Association president Mongam Srinivasa Rao urged the government’s support for coconut farmers and coir industries which were providing employment to thousands of people in rural areas.

