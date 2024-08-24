Manda Krishna meets Naidu, thanks him for pioneering SC sub-classification 

A delegation of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) led by Manda Krishna Madiga met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 24, and thanked him for pioneering the sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and reiterating his commitment to the same in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent judgment.

MRPS Telangana president Govindu Naresh Madiga stated in a press release that Mr. Naidu appreciated Mr. Manda Krishna for the missionary zeal with which he fought for the sub-classification of SCs.

Mr. Manda Krishna said the SC Categorisation Act that was brought by Mr. Naidu proved to be an effective legislation as the apex court ruled that the States had the power to undertake classification of the SCs. He appealed to Mr. Naidu to take the process of the SC sub-classification to its logical conclusion in Andhra Pradesh now that the Supreme Court removed all the obstacles in its path.