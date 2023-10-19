HamberMenu
Manager flees with jewellery worth ₹3.8 crore, police register case

October 19, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

An employee of a private finance company, Reddy Venkata Pavani, reportedly decamped with gold jewellery worth about ₹3.8 crore. She was working at the company’s Kankipadu branch for around a year.

On October 16 (Monday), Ms. Pavani opened the locks with the keys available with her sometime after the office was closed. She reportedly took away the mortgaged gold, weighing about 10 kg, according to a complaint lodged with the police.

Following the complaint, Kankipadu police registered a case under Section 379 IPC (Theft), and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police swung into action and collected evidence from the spot. Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R.G. Jayasurya is monitoring the investigation of the case.

“We are also looking into the history of the accused,” the Kankipadu police said.

