Management indifferent to our problems, allege RTC employees

They demand immediate steps to address long-pending issues

They demand immediate steps to address long-pending issues

Leaders of the AP State Road Transport Corporation Employee Unions’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) have accused the management of “gross indifference” to their problems, and have demanded immediate steps to resolve their long-standing issues.

In a letter handed over to APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, JAC conveners Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao, and co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and Y.S. Rao said the employee unions had submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director on February 1, urging him to take immediate measures to address some of their pressing issues, but there was no response so far.

They said, at a recent meeting called to discuss the issue of the management’s “delaying tactics,” it was decided to resort to State-wide protests if their demands were not met immediately.

On the PRC issue, they said the employees would take a call after a G.O. on the pay revision for them was released. “We will discuss and analyse the contents threadbare before arriving at any decision,” they said.

Medical facilities

In a separate representation made to the Chief Secretary, they made an appeal for reverting to the medical and health facilities given to the employees prior to their merger with the government.

They said the employees were receiving quality medical services through the APSRTC hospital built after bifurcation of the State at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada and the dispensaries across the State. Emergency cases were being referred to the private hospitals with a provision of cashless treatment.

“After the merger with the government, the RTC employees are facing problems with the Employees Health Scheme (EHS),” they said.