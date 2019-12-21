‘Management courses offer bright job prospects’

Management courses offer exciting careers to the students and they should keep abreast with the changes taking place in the field, according to Hindu College of Management Principal S.V. Ramana.

At a seminar held on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ by The Hindu Future India Club and KL University Business School at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, Mr. Ramana explained the students about the prospects of various management courses.

“From the dearth of options decades ago to the abundance of choices now, students have plenty to choose,” said Mr. Ramana.

Mr. Ramana explained to the students about the nature of jobs the management courses offered. Professions like anger management, stress management and event management were seen as trending career options since people involved in this profession were in great demand now. “Likewise, professions like human resources management, sales management and finance management could be seen as fundamental career options as they have proven to be the backbone of any company.”

Mr. Ramana exhorted students to pursue various management courses for bright future.