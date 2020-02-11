‘Mana Krishna’ campaign for cleaning up canals launched

The Krishna district administration has launched ‘Mana Krishna’ (Our Krishna), a massive campaign of cleaning Krishna River canals as part of the Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals mission and anti-plastic drive in 18 mandals on Tuesday.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and AP Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals mission director Katamneni Bhaskar kick-started the campaign at Ramavarappadu Panchayat. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Imtiaz said the campaign has been taken up in 18 out of 49 mandals of the district and aims is to create awareness among the locals as well as clean the canals.

7,000-km-long clean-up drive

Mr. Imtiaz, along with Mr. Bhaskar and other officials, Village Volunteers, students and others took out an awareness rally on the National Highway from Ramavarappadu to Prasadampadu. They also distributed cloth bags to the locals.

Mr. Bhaskar said the government aims to clean the river and canal basins of about 7,000 km. length in Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari, and Prakasam districts in the delta areas to free them from pollution. He added that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself is the chairman of the AP Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals and it is a continuous mission to keep canals and rivers clean.

Shun single-use plastic

Mr. Bhaskar called upon the public to do away with the single-use plastic and consider alternatives. Meanwhile, workers and earthmovers engaged to clean the canals got down to work by removing plastic waste, water hyacinth and other material.