Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu from April 15

Under no circumstances should quality be compromised: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said he expected an even better quality of works in the second phase of Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu programme, proposed to be implemented from April 15.

Reviewing the scheme that envisages improvement of school infrastructure, Mr. Jagan said the officials should learn from their experiences in the first phase and ensure fool-proof infra development works. Under no circumstances should quality be compromised, he made it clear.

The officials informed him that an action plan was drawn for completion of the first phase works by December 31 and launching the second phase by April 15.

The second phase is estimated to cost ₹4,446 crore against around ₹3,700 crore spent in the first phase.

Attendance app

The Chief Minister also discussed the issue of attendance in schools after their reopening and enquired the progress on the mobile application being developed to track the students’ attendance.

The officials said the app would be put in operation from February 15. Mr. Jagan said, if a student was absent, an SMS should be sent to their parents, and if it was for more than two days, a volunteer should be sent to enquire about the health of the student.

He also wanted effective implementation of schemes such as ‘Gorumudda’, the mid-day meal scheme.

Maintenance of toilets

Mr. Jagan said the State had partnered with Sulabh International for proper maintenance of toilets in schools across the State. He said nearly 49,000 staff would be appointed for the purpose. A Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) would be released and the staff would be trained by the Sulabh International personnel.