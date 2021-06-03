Man, woman found hanging

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a tree H.R. Palem village, near Madakasira, in Anantapur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Madakasira police Boya Eswarappa, 36, an agriculture labourer, and Rangappagari Nandini, 30, who were both married, and allegedly in a relationship, left their houses in Madakasira on Tuesday night after they were reportedly chided by the community elders for allegedly continuing their relationship despite warnings.

Both were found hanging to a tree near Eswarappa’s agricultural land in H.R. Palem. Eswarappa is survived by wife and two children.

Nandini was married 10 years ago and has a son. Both had eloped twice, but the community elders settled the issue, and a couple of days ago, they were warned again. A case had been registered on a complaint by Nandini’s husband.

There is always someone to talk to at 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur district.