Andhra Pradesh

Man with COVID-19 symptoms flees hospital, taken back

A man with COVID-19 symptoms, who was quarantined in a hospital in Bengaluru, escaped from there and reached his house in Tadipatri on Tuesday.

The family members on knowing his condition, immediately contacted the Bengaluru hospital on Tuesday night and he was shifted back to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

While the district police officers were ready to offer services to shift the man back to Bengaluru, the man, who had returned from the U.S. on March 16, obliged to go back to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, of the two persons in isolation in Anantapur GGH, one has left for his home in normal condition, while the second, a Russian National, is still there, the DMHO KVNS Anil Kumar said.

