Man, who went for trekking, dies suspiciously

Ravi Teja’s body was found in Mulapeta forests

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 04, 2022 13:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Dense forest in Andhra Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-five-year-old, P. Sai Teja (35), who went trekking into Mulapeta forests died mysteriously. He fell unconscious and the locals rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim, a native of LIC Colony, went into the reserve forest along with 25 others for trekking on Saturday. Sai Teja reportedly fell conscious in the forests.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said that a case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and investigation is on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was shifted to Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, the ACP said on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app