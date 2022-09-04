Man, who went for trekking, dies suspiciously

Ravi Teja’s body was found in Mulapeta forests

Ravi Teja’s body was found in Mulapeta forests

Thirty-five-year-old, P. Sai Teja (35), who went trekking into Mulapeta forests died mysteriously. He fell unconscious and the locals rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim, a native of LIC Colony, went into the reserve forest along with 25 others for trekking on Saturday. Sai Teja reportedly fell conscious in the forests.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said that a case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC and investigation is on.

The body was shifted to Government General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, the ACP said on Sunday.