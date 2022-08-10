Man, who was taken into SEB custody, found dead on tracks

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy suspends CI, SI and sentry constable, on charges of negligence

A jaggery trader, K. Durga Rao, who was reportedly taken into custody by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths a couple of days ago, was allegedly found dead on the tracks at Eluru, on Tuesday.

SEB police arrested Durga Rao on August 6, for allegedly supplying jaggery stocks to Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor manufacturers in the nearby villages. However, the police claimed that Durga Rao escaped from the police station the next day, and his mutilated body was found on the tracks in Eluru district.

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday, suspended Jangareddygudem SEB Circle Inspector B. Srinivas Rao, SI A. Mastanaiah and sentry constable D. Sri Hari on charges of dereliction of duty.

The DGP directed SEB Additional Superintendent of Police K. Chakrawarthy to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report.