Man who attacked A.P. Transport Minister booked under attempt to murder case

Home Minister M. Sucharitha and DGP D. Gautam Sawang with Transport Minister P. Venkataramaiah in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

MACHILIPATNAM

30 November 2020 16:12 IST

The accused had tried to attack the Minister with a trowel

The Chilakalapudi police, who arrested Badugu Nageswara Rao for attacking Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) at his residence on Sunday, have registered an attempt to murder case against him.

Nageswara Rao, who worked as a mason, tried to attack the Minister with a trowel. But, the tool missed the target and hit the buckle of the Miniser's belt and his shirt was torn.

The accused made a second attempt but by then the Minister sensed danger and pushed him away. The security personnel and the Minister’s followers overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police, who were on bandobust.

Advertising

Advertising

“We registered a case against the mason under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder). We have also recovered the trowel used in the attack,” Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said on Monday.