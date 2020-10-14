Man who allegedly set woman ablaze, dies hours later

He was reportedly upset over complaint to police

A 25-year-old man who allegedly set ablaze and killed a nurse, succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gurajala Nagabhushanam (25) died hours after C. Chinnari (24), who was working in a private hospital, died at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday due to severe burn injuries at her room in Hanuman Pet of the city.

The duo belongs to same community and village of Sriramapuram in Reddigudem mandal of Krishna district and were reportedly in a relationship in the past, according to the Governorpet police.

In his complaint to the police, Chinnari’s uncle C. Pullaiah said Nagabhushanam was warned not to “trouble” Chinnari and the latter agreed to the same in the presence of elders of both the families a few months ago.

As Nagabhushanam allegedly continued to trouble Chinnari after coming to the city for work, Mr. Pullaiah on behalf of Chinnari lodged a complaint with Governorpet police on October 5. However, no FIR was registered as the case was withdrawn a few days later.

Reportedly upset over Chinnari complaining to the police, Nagabhushanam on Monday night came to her place with a bottle of kerosene and allegedly set her ablaze after having an argument, police said. Nagabhushanam also suffered 80% burns and said in his dying declaration stated that he set himself ablaze, according to the police.

The Governorpet police said prima facie it appeared that Nagabhushanam did not catch fire by accident and they they are probing the angle of suicide.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was booked against Nagabhushanam based on the complaint given by Chinnari’s uncle. A case of death under suspicious circumstances under Section 174 of CrPc was registered regarding Nagabhushanam's death. Further investigation is on.