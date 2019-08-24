Man who abused CM on social media identified

A man who posted objectionable remarks on social media against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav was identified by police as one Shekar Chowdary of Guntur district.
Following complaints, the Krishna District Police registered cases in Tiruvuru and A. Konduru Police Stations. The Satyanarayanapuram Police in Vijayawada City and Kollur Police in Guntur Rural District too booked cases a couple of days ago.
Police identified that Chowdary was involved in similar acts earlier and was wanted in these cases.
“We identified that Shekar Chowdary had made the comments against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Anil Kumar. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind his act, and have launched a search to arrest him,” an investigating officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor