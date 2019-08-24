Man who abused CM on social media identified

A man who posted objectionable remarks on social media against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav was identified by police as one Shekar Chowdary of Guntur district.

Following complaints, the Krishna District Police registered cases in Tiruvuru and A. Konduru Police Stations. The Satyanarayanapuram Police in Vijayawada City and Kollur Police in Guntur Rural District too booked cases a couple of days ago.

Police identified that Chowdary was involved in similar acts earlier and was wanted in these cases.

“We identified that Shekar Chowdary had made the comments against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Anil Kumar. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind his act, and have launched a search to arrest him,” an investigating officer said.