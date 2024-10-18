GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man washed away in flood water near Ongole

The Gundlakamma river was in full spate due to the copious rainfall received during the last few days.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A man identified as Gangisetty Brahma Naidu (31) was washed awayand has gone missing in the swirling waters when he got down in the Gundlakamma river on Friday (October 18, 2024).

The river was in full spate due to the copious rainfall received during the last few days. The unsuspecting Naidu reached Rachavaripalem village in Maddipadu mandal along with his friends and got into the river for swimming.

However, he got washed away in no time as he failed to gauge the current. Local revenue officials told the media about the efforts being made to rescue him downstream. Brahma Naidu’s wife Mounika (26) and son Siddhartha Varma (6) appeared a worried lot.

Officials have renewed their appeal to the public to refrain from venturing near water bodies or overflowing rivers for the next few days.

