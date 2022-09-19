Andhra Pradesh: Man, two daughters end life after jumping into pond in East Godavari village

Financial problems could have prompted the extreme step, say police

A man and his two minor daughters died by suicide after jumping into a pond near Dowleswaram village in East Godavari district on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as F. Phaneendra, 40, Rishitha, 12, and Hadvika, 7. They were residents of Rajamahendravaram city.

Phaneendra, an auditor, reportedly took the extreme step owing to financial difficulties. The trio took the extreme step when Phaneendra’s wife Swathi was in Visakhapatnam to attend a family function on Sunday.

“On Sunday night, the trio reportedly ended their lives by jumping into the pond. We launched a search operation based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Swathi,” Bommuru Circle Inspector Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Ms. Swathi lodged a complaint with the police after her husband and daughters were nowhere to be found since Sunday evening. After a search, the Bommuru police found the bodies floating in a pond near Dowleswaram. The bodies were retrieved on Monday and sent to the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Those suffering from suicidal tendencies can contact the East Godavari police by dialing 9490710375 for counselling.