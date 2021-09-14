Man tries to meet Collector with dummy pistol, knife during Spandana programme

Police takes him into custody

A former Secretariat employee, K. Ashok Chakravarthy, created flutter by entering the collectorate reportedly with a dummy pistol, knife and chilli powder packet during Spandana programme here on Monday.

Ashok (65), a native of Tiruvuru in Krishna district, tried to meet the Collector to submit a representation seeking grant of weapon license for him.

The police, during frisking, found the dummy pistol, knife and a chilli powder packet in his pockets. They took him into custody.

According to Tiruvuru police, Ashok was an ex-rowdy sheeter under Tiruvuru police station limits, and was allegedly involved in 14 cases. He was terminated from service allegedly due to his bad behaviour, the police said.

Police are questioning on why he entered into the Collectorate with a dummy pistol and a knife.