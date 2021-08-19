Man tries to immolate self at Tahsildar’s office

KURNOOL

19 August 2021 07:51 IST

He was irked at ‘delay in land registration’

A resident of Kallur in the district allegedly tried to immolate himself on Wednesday on the premises of the Tahsildar’s Office alleging that revenue officials were not finalising the ownership of 14 cents of land he had inherited from his father.

Dastagiri doused himself in kerosene and tried to immolate himself, when passersby stopped him. He reportedly told police that the land in Survey No.524 opposite Sukhibhava Hospital was owned by his father adjoining the Wakf Board Land, but the Tahsildar was not transferring the papers to his name despite several applications.

While Revenue officials say that land was Wakf Board land, Wakf Board officials said that they had nothing to do with it, Mr. Dastagiri told the police. He alleged that Revenue officials were not regularising the documents despite him submitting all Encumbrance Certificates. Dastagiri was shifted to the Kallur police station.

