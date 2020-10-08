Man tries to extort money from MLA by posing as ACB official

CHITTOOR

08 October 2020 23:33 IST

Police nab him using mobile no. he sent for money transfer

The Chittoor urban police in the early hours of Thursday arrested a man who tried to extort money by claiming himself to be an ACB official assigned with the task of conducting raids on prominent people in Chittoor.

According to the police, the accused, Hari Krishna (35) of Gangavaram mandal in the district, called Chittoor MLA Jangalapalle Srinivasulu on Sunday and informed him that ACB raids were on the anvil. He reportedly told him to send some money, failing which his house would be raided. The MLA in turn asked his personal assistant to deal with the matter.

Hari Krishna told the PA that an ACB team was camping at a lodge in Chittoor and that a few more sleuths were on their way to conduct raids on some influential persons in Chittoor, including the MLA and furnished some confidential information pertaining to the MLA’s assets. He provided a mobile number, asking the PA to send ₹7,800 for food expenses of his team, contending that they had no cash at the midnight hour.

Advertising

Advertising

As the matter looked suspicious, it was brought to the notice of the Deputy SP (Special Branch) U. Sudhakar Reddy, who in turn alerted the urban police.

With the help of the mobile number given for money transfer, the police raided a lodge in the town and took the accused into custody.

Two others targeted

A preliminary inquiry revealed that he had resorted to the same trick on two more persons in the town simultaneously. Some documents showing information pertaining to the assets of some political and business people in Chittoor district and other parts of the State were seized from him.

The MLA confirmed to the media, the threatening call to him.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.