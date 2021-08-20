Man tries to end life with two children, saved

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2021 01:05 IST

A man allegedly tried to end his life in a suicide pact with his two children at Yarada in Visakhapatnam city on Thursday morning.

New Port police said the man, identified only as Srinu, was having a troubled marriage for a long time. Things came to a head on Wednesday night after the couple had a heated argument, police said.

On Thursday morning, after his wife left for work, Srinu allegedly mixed pesticide in badam milk and consumed it. He also gave some of it to his two sons aged 14 and 11 years. After noticing the children vomiting continuously, neighbours shifted the trio to the hospital, where they underwent treatment. Doctors said that the condition of the three is stable, police said. A case was registered.

People struggling with depression or battling suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.