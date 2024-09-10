ADVERTISEMENT

Man threatens to kill woman MPTC with pistol

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:15 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

He was threatening the woman to withdraw the sexual assault complaint she had earlier filed against him

The Hindu Bureau

A man identified as Gangadhar allegedly threatened a woman with a pistol in full public view in Kuntimaddhi village of Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday.

Gangadhar was allegedly threatening the MPTC member, who had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, to withdraw her complaint. He reportedly took out a pistol and threatened to kill her if she refused to withdraw her complaint.

Locals immediately clasped the pistol and assaulted Gangadhar. The woman filed a complaint with the Ramagiri police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US