Man threatens to kill woman MPTC with pistol

He was threatening the woman to withdraw the sexual assault complaint she had earlier filed against him

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:15 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man identified as Gangadhar allegedly threatened a woman with a pistol in full public view in Kuntimaddhi village of Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday.

Gangadhar was allegedly threatening the MPTC member, who had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, to withdraw her complaint. He reportedly took out a pistol and threatened to kill her if she refused to withdraw her complaint.

Locals immediately clasped the pistol and assaulted Gangadhar. The woman filed a complaint with the Ramagiri police.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:52 pm IST

