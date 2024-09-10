Man threatens to kill woman MPTC with pistol

A man identified as Gangadhar allegedly threatened a woman with a pistol in full public view in Kuntimaddhi village of Ramagiri mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday.

Gangadhar was allegedly threatening the MPTC member, who had earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against him, to withdraw her complaint. He reportedly took out a pistol and threatened to kill her if she refused to withdraw her complaint.

Locals immediately clasped the pistol and assaulted Gangadhar. The woman filed a complaint with the Ramagiri police.