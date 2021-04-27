Man swept away in Krishna rescued by NDRF personnel

He had gone to the river to take a bath

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) 10th Battalion saved a man named B. Venkata Naresh who was swept away in the swirling waters of the Krishna on Monday.

Mr. Naresh, a taxi driver hailing from Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada, came to the river to take a bath. However, he was soon swept away, said NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan.

Fishermen and locals tried in vain to save Mr. Naresh, and alerted the NDRF personnel who were practicing aquatic courses in the river at Seethanagaram village in Guntur district.

The team, led by inspector Mahesh Pareek and ASI Ashwani Kumar, along with four other NDRF personnel jumped into the waters and saw Mr. Naresh some distance away and rescued him.

“A group of fishermen came to us and screamed for help. We entered the waters with lifebuoys and other life-saving equipment and found Mr. Naresh in an unconscious condition in the swirling waters,” said jawans Santosh Kumar and S. Karthik, who participated in the operation.

“After some time, he gained consciousness and responded to cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) given to him by NDRF personnel Balaji Ramaraju and K. Srinu. Later, they collected Naresh’s phone number and other details and alerted his family members, who rushed to the spot,” Mr. Khan said.

Family members of Mr. Naresh and the locals thanked the NDRF personnel for their swift action in jumping into the waters without any delay and saving his life.