Man stoned to death by villagers in Anantapur district for allegedly killing couple

September 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In a gruesome incident, the villagers of Nituru in Anantapur district reportedly stoned to death a mentally ill man for allegedly murdering two of his distant relatives, on Saturday.

According to the police, Prasad, 35, slit the throats of Balaraju, 53, and his wife Sunkulakka, 47, while they were asleep outside their house, in the early hours of Saturday. The couple are his distant relatives, while they were asleep in the early hours of Saturday.

Woken up by the loud shrieks of the couple, the neighbours woke up and caught Prasad when he reportedly tried to attack them. Prasad was later stoned to death by the villagers. The incident took place at Nitturu village of Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district.

The police visited the village and shifted the bodies to the area hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.

