Man stabs wife to death

‘They had a row over property sale’

A 54-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband reportedly following an argument over sale of property, at Vegayyammapeta village under Draksharamam police limits in East Godavari district on Sunday night.

Pithani Suryakantam reportedly objected the proposal of her husband, P. Satyanarayana, 64, to sell their family property, including land and cattle, at a price lower than the market rate, in recent months. Satyanarayana had recently sold out a piece of land and cattle to the locals.

According to Draksharamam police, the couple reportedly ha an argument on Sunday over the sale of their properties. Around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday, Satyanarayana allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife.

Suryakantam died while undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Monday. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The couple, who were childless, had adopted a girl a few years ago.