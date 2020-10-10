Man stabs four people, attacks police personnel

CHITTOOR

10 October 2020 00:08 IST

He is an accused in cases including kidnap and murder, say police

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed four persons and attacked police personnel with a stick, at Dalitwada of Madireddipalle panchayat in Yadamarri mandal, 15 km from here, on Friday. He was arrested.

According to sources, Suresh, who is an accused in four cases including murder and kidnap, recently got bail. On Friday, he, in an inebriated condition, roamed around in the neighborhood, wielding a stick and a knife. Claiming that some villagers were responsible for the criminal cases registered against him, he allegedly beat some residents. When some people tried to contain him, he stabbed four residents. The injured were rushed to a hospital at Chittoor.

Yadamarri SI and four constables rushed to the spot and took Suresh into custody. Seeing the police, the accused advanced at them, brandishing the stick. In the melee, the SI and the other police personnel sustained bruises. The police sent Suresh to Chittoor hospital for a medical examination. The police said that he was a suspect in the mysterious death of his spouse.

The police said cases would be booked against Suresh under sections of attempt to murder and SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.