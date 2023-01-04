ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs estranged wife to death in Pattikonda

January 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A small hotel owner, M. Reddinaik, allegedly stabbed his estranged wife, Gouribai, 33, to death in his house when she came there to take money from a debtor, at Pattikonda town in the district.

The couple hailing from Tuggali, got married in 2005 and have two sons, but Gouribai left Reddinaik three years ago and began living in Proddutur in Kadapa district along with her children. She was working in a bakery. According to the Proddutur police, the couple had given ₹50,000 to one Ranganaik of Proddutur, who came to Pattikonda to return that money and informed Gouribai about it. 

The woman too came to Pattikonda on Wednesday and the couple fought over who should get that money. In a fit of anger, Reddinaik took a vegetable knife from his house and allegedly stabbed Gouribai. The woman was rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital, but died while undergoing treatment, the police said. The accused is on the run and the police have formed teams to bnab him. A case has been registered.

